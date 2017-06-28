Nation & World

June 28, 2017 3:02 AM

Death penalty dispute goes to Florida Supreme Court

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott's power to strip a prosecutor of murder cases because she won't seek the death penalty will be tested before the state Supreme Court.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala is asking the court to block Scott from assigning her Orlando-area murder cases to a neighboring prosecutor.

Justices will hear arguments Wednesday in the dispute that began in March when Ayala said she wouldn't seek the death penalty against Markeith Loyd, who is charged with the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer, or any other death case.

Scott said he reassigned the cases because Ayala isn't following Florida law. Ayala argues that Scott doesn't have the right to take the cases from her because she's independently elected.

