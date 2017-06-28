Nation & World

June 28, 2017 3:25 AM

Suspect in 5 slayings indicted and held on $75 million bond

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

A man charged with killing five people in Ohio has been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters.

George Brinkman Jr. has been charged in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. Their bodies were found June 11 at their home in North Royalton, a Cleveland suburb.

Brinkman was indicted Tuesday on charges that include aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and offenses against a human corpse.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office tells Cleveland.com it will be seeking the death penalty.

Brinkman also faces murder charges in Stark County in the deaths of 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John.

He is being held on $75 million bond.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos