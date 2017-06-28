FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2013 file photo a so-called ove lock with two engraved male names sits at a fence near the Masch lake in Hannover, Germany. German parliament will vote on Friday< June 30, 2017 on allowing homosexual to marry.
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2013 file photo a so-called ove lock with two engraved male names sits at a fence near the Masch lake in Hannover, Germany. German parliament will vote on Friday< June 30, 2017 on allowing homosexual to marry. dpa via AP Julian Stratenschulte
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2013 file photo a so-called ove lock with two engraved male names sits at a fence near the Masch lake in Hannover, Germany. German parliament will vote on Friday< June 30, 2017 on allowing homosexual to marry. dpa via AP Julian Stratenschulte

Nation & World

June 28, 2017 3:21 AM

German Parliament set to vote Friday on gay marriage

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German Parliament plans to vote Friday on whether to legalize same-sex marriage — only days after Chancellor Angela Merkel backed off her conservative party's long-standing refusal to budge on the issue.

The German news agency dpa reported Wednesday the Parliament's legal committee had given its OK for the vote to take place Friday.

Merkel surprisingly said Monday she could see lawmakers making the issue a "decision of conscience," voting according to individual preferences rather than along party lines.

Her comment came ahead of Germany's Sept. 24 election in which all of Merkel's potential coalition partners, including the center-left Social Democrats of her challenger, Martin Schulz, are calling for same-sex marriage to be legalized.

Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter into civil partnerships since 2001.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos