Nation & World

June 28, 2017 6:16 AM

North Korea vows to execute former South Korean president

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea has vowed to execute South Korea's former president and her spy director, accusing them of planning to assassinate its supreme leadership.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that North Korea will impose a "death penalty" on ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye and former spy chief Lee Byoung Ho, and they could receive a "miserable dog's death any time, at any place and by whatever methods from this moment."

North Korea also demanded that South Korea hand over Park and Lee. Park was removed from office and arrested in March over a corruption scandal.

North Korean propaganda often contains extreme claims. In May, it accused the U.S. and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong Un involving biochemical weapons.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos