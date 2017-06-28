Niagara Falls daredevil might have died in plunge with snake

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 23, 2003, file photo, Kirk Jones of Canton, Mich., the man who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls, talks to reporters after being released from custody in St. Catherines, Ontario. Jones, who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride, the Niagara Gazette reported Wednesday, June 28, 2017, that police found a website with a photo of Jones and the snake previewing Jones' plans. An unoccupied large plastic ball he apparently planned to ride over the falls was found empty below the falls in April. David Duprey, File AP Photo