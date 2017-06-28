Safe at home; MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on bridge

Major league umpire John Tumpane consoles a woman he had seen hop over a railing along the Roberto Clemente Bridge over the Allegheny River, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The woman told Tumpane she just wanted to get a better view of the Allegheny River below. The look on her face and the tone of her voice suggested otherwise to Tumpane. Tumpane secured one of her arms; then a bystander held her other arm, and another person clutched her legs and held them to the railing. Tumpane, Weinman and the third volunteer clung to the unidentified woman until emergency responders arrived. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Steph Chambers