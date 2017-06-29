Arizona summer camps evacuate as wildfires sweep US West

A wildfireburns near Mayer, Ariz, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, as seen from Spring Valley, Ariz. The fire about 100 miles north of Phoenix has forced the evacuation of Mayer and parts of Dewey-Humboldt along with several other communities. Some areas and subdivisions are under pre-evacuation notices.
Matt York
AP Photo
A wildfire burns near Mayer, Ariz, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, as seen from Prescott Valley, Ariz. The fire about 100 miles north of Phoenix has forced the evacuation of Mayer and parts of Dewey-Humboldt along with several other communities. Some areas and subdivisions are under pre-evacuation notices.
Matt York
AP Photo
An evacuee from the Goodwin fire enters a Red Cross shelter, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Forest officials say over a dozen campground and other recreation areas have been closed because of the wildfire in northern Arizona.
Matt York
AP Photo
A fire burns near Mayer, Ariz, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, as seen from Spring Valley, Ariz. The fire has burned over 28 square miles
73 square kilometers). More than 500 firefighters are battling the blaze that's near the small town where 19 members of an elite firefighting unit were killed while battling a blaze four years ago.
In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 frame from video, flames and smoke rise from a fire near Mayer, Ariz. The Arizona fire forced the evacuation of Mayer along with several other mountain communities in the area.
Jennifer Johnson via AP)
This Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2017, photo taken by Tim Roide, Incident Commander, shows an aerial view of burnout areas around Brian Head, Utah. In Utah, firefighters hope Wednesday, June 28, 2017, to douse areas with intense blazes at the Utah fire's southern end so residents can return to homes in the town of Brian Head. Homes there have been evacuated since June 17 since authorities said the fire was started by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds on private land.
Great Basin Incident Management Type 2 Team, Team 4, via AP
Tim Roide
This Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2017, photo taken by Tim Roide, Incident Commander, shows an aerial view of burnout area around Yankee Meadow, in southern Utah. In Utah, firefighters hope Wednesday, June 28, 2017, to douse areas with intense blazes at the Utah fire's southern end so residents can return to homes in the town of Brian Head. Homes there have been evacuated since June 17 since authorities said the fire was started by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds on private land.
Great Basin Incident Management Type 2 Team, Team 4, via AP
Tim Roide
Fire crews work to put out a brush fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 70 on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Avon, Colo. The Vail Valley is under a Red Flag Warning due to hot temperatures and gusty winds.
Vail Daily via AP
Chris Dillmann
In this photo provided by Jill Baker, a forest fire burns through a rugged section of Arizona on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, near the town of Mayer, Ariz. The wildfire burning through a dense Arizona forest has forced thousands of people from their homes, closed a major road and created a huge plume of smoke over the same area devastated by a blaze that killed 19 firefighters four years ago.
Jill Baker via AP)
A helicopter makes a water drop next to a home in Burbank, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Dozens of homes were under mandatory evacuation orders on the suburban edges of Burbank, where flames raced uphill through tinder-dry grass.
Los Angeles Daily News via AP
John McCoy
A burned out car sits next to a destroyed home after a wildfire in Santa Margarita, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Joe Johnston
Firefighters spray foam on the hillside below a home on Viewcrest Drive in Burbank, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Dozens of homes were under mandatory evacuation orders on the suburban edges of Burbank, where flames raced uphill through tinder-dry grass.
Los Angeles Daily News via AP
John McCoy
Camp crews pull a line up a hill while a slow moving grass and brush fire threatens homes in Burbank, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Dozens of homes were under mandatory evacuation orders on the suburban edges of Burbank, where flames raced uphill through tinder-dry grass.
Los Angeles Daily News via AP
John McCoy
A burned out car sits on Stagecoach Canyon Road after a wildfire in Santa Margarita, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Joe Johnston
Burned out cars sit near a home that was destroyed by a wildfire in Santa Margarita, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Joe Johnston
Cal Fire Capt. Kevin Dixon cuts up a tree after he noticed was hollowed out by a wildfire and leaning dangerously over a driveway on Stagecoach Canyon Road in Santa Margarita, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Joe Johnston
Fire crews return from fighting a wildfire near the ski town of Brian Head Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Panguitch, Utah. Utah state Rep. Mike Noel said Tuesday he wants to use the fire near the ski town of Brian Head and a popular fishing lake to highlight the imbalance of power afforded environmental groups under previous presidents and to ease bureaucratic and legal blockades for logging companies.
The Deseret News via AP
Scott G Winterton
Smoke from a wildfire rises behind an area already burnt Tuesday, June 27, 2017, outside of Brian Head, Utah. Utah state Rep. Mike Noel said Tuesday he wants to use the fire near the ski town of Brian Head and a popular fishing lake to highlight the imbalance of power afforded environmental groups under previous presidents and to ease bureaucratic and legal blockades for logging companies. He believes the Trump administration will provide a more receptive audience for his plea.
The Spectrum via AP
Jordan Allred
George Huang, a Cal Fire Capt. based in Los Osos, reviews the scene of a wildfire near Huer Huero Road in Santa Margarita, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Joe Johnston
Colten Ledbetter, of the Ruby Mountain Hotshots out of Elko, Nev., walks toward the Incident Command Center as the fire crews return from fighting a wildfire in the ski town of Brian Head Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Panguitch, Utah.
The Deseret News via AP
Scott G Winterton
A structure burning on Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, quickly spread into the surrounding forest, creating the Lightner Creek Fire and burning an estimated 100 acres.
Durango Herald,Jerry McBride
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 photo, firefighters work to control a wildfire along Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo. Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has declared a disaster emergency to add resources for crews battling a wildfire in the southwest part of the state.
The Durango Herald via AP
Jerry McBride
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 photo, smoke billows from a brush fire in its second day near South Wenas Road near Selah, Wash. About 150 firefighters from several agencies have been working to contain the fire spanning about 3,000 acres. Officials say the blaze is about 30-percent contained.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Shawn Gust
In this June 21, 2017, photo, crews battle a brush fire in Gooding County, Idaho. Fire officials say quick responses by ranchers and others in Idaho to more than 20 wildfires sparked by lightning have kept the small fires from becoming major blazes like those that scorched the region in recent decades. About 10 wildfires remained active Wednesday, June 28, in grass and brush in southern Idaho, with one of the largest just north of the Utah border.
The Times-News via AP
Drew Nash
Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascherat speaks during a news conference at an evacuation center on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tours the fire's evacuation center in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Thursday, June 29, 2017. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks with Jean Wilson, a 71-year-old evacuee from the community of Pine Flats at the fire's evacuation center on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to local government officials about the northern Arizona wildfire at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Dewey, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey listens to a briefing on a northern Arizona wildfire at a command center set up at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Dewey, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
AP Photo
A helicopter drops water on the Lightner Creek Fire on Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The wildfire in southwestern Colorado has burned at least one home and forced the evacuation of about 140 others, as well as a busy campground.
Durango Herald via AP
Jerry McBride
Hunter Dreier, left, and Charlie Gillingham, shield themselves from smoke as they look at charred hillsides in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
A hillside burns after firefighters set back fires as they work to put out a brushfire in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. Firefighters on Thursday were also battling wildfires in New Mexico, Utah, Washington state, as well as California.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
Firefighters keep an eye on the burning hillsides after setting back fires in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
Firefighters set back fires as they work to put out a brush fire in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
Firefighters set back fires as they work to put out a brushfire in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. Firefighters on Thursday were also battling wildfires in New Mexico, Utah, Washington state, as well as California.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
Travis Blake, left, and Paul Turney watch as firefighters set back fires as to put out a brush fire in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
