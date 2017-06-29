Nation & World

June 29, 2017 2:43 AM

Amid crisis with Arab states, Qatar minister to visit Turkey

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state television says Qatar's defense minister will arrive in Turkey for talks amid the Gulf Arab states' feud with their tiny neighbor.

TRT television says that the Qatari minister will meet with his Turkish counterpart on Friday. The defense ministry confirmed Thursday's report but didn't provide further information.

Turkey has sided with Qatar after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties to Doha this month, accusing it of backing terror groups.

Ankara also ratified legislation allowing Turkish troop deployment to Doha.

The four Arab states have issued a list of demands to Qatar that includes ending Turkish troop presence, shuttering Al-Jazeera television and curbing diplomatic ties to Iran.

Qatar denies supporting extremism and considers the demands an attempt to undermine its sovereignty.

