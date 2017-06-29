Russia wages war of words with Britain over navy pride

HMS Queen Elizabeth, one of two new aircraft carriers for the Royal Navy, is assisted by tugs on the Firth of Forth after leaving the Rosyth dockyard, Scotland, near Edinburgh to begin her sea worthiness trials, Monday June 26, 2017. Naval staff and contractors lined the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth as the 280-metre, 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier moved in a three-hour operation. PA via AP Andrew Milligan