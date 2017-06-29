HMS Queen Elizabeth, one of two new aircraft carriers for the Royal Navy, is assisted by tugs on the Firth of Forth after leaving the Rosyth dockyard, Scotland, near Edinburgh to begin her sea worthiness trials, Monday June 26, 2017. Naval staff and contractors lined the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth as the 280-metre, 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier moved in a three-hour operation.
Nation & World

June 29, 2017 3:05 AM

Russia wages war of words with Britain over navy pride

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Moscow has angrily lashed out at a dismissive comment about a Russian aircraft carrier made by Britain's defense secretary, arguing that its aging ship is better than the new British carrier.

Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said earlier this week that Russia will look at the British aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, with envy, pointing at Russia's "dilapidated" Admiral Kuznetsov carrier.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov fired back Thursday, arguing that unlike the British ship that relies on escort ships for protection, the Russian carrier can stand by itself with an array of offensive and defensive weapons. He dismissed the British carrier as just a "conveniently large sea target" that should stay close to U.S. protection.

The Soviet-built Kuznetsov recently visited the eastern Mediterranean as part in Russia's campaign in Syria.

