Nation & World

June 29, 2017 4:59 AM

Police: Man broke into woman's bedroom, asked to stay night

The Associated Press
PALISADES PARK, N.J.

Police in New Jersey say a man broke into a woman's home and lay next to her in bed before asking to spend the night.

Palisades Park police say the woman began screaming and the man then fled.

Police are on the lookout for the man and released a sketch of him Wednesday.

They say he's responsible for several stalking incidents on June 18 in the town, just across the Hudson River from New York.

Police say three women described the man as slim, about 5-foot-10 and in his 20s. The sketch shows a man wearing thick, black-rimmed glasses.

