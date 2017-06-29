Nation & World

June 29, 2017 6:43 AM

Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at bar in Spain

By ARITZ PARRA Associated Press
MADRID

Police in northeastern Spain say they have ruled out any links to terror in a shooting at a bar that killed one man and wounded another person in a coastal town in Catalonia.

A spokesman with Catalonia's regional police said the shooting took place around 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) in the town of Vilanova i la Geltru, which is 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Barcelona. He said police were investigating and looking for the shooter, who had fled the scene.

The spokesman said the wounded person was hospitalized in serious condition. He refused to be identified by name in accordance with his agency's rules.

Incidents involving firearms are not common in Spain.

