A St. Louis police officer looks over a large hole in 6th Street, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in St. Louis, that swallowed a Toyota Camry between Olive and Locust Streets. It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.
A St. Louis police officer looks over a large hole in 6th Street, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in St. Louis, that swallowed a Toyota Camry between Olive and Locust Streets. It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Christian Gooden
A St. Louis police officer looks over a large hole in 6th Street, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in St. Louis, that swallowed a Toyota Camry between Olive and Locust Streets. It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Christian Gooden

Nation & World

June 29, 2017 9:36 AM

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis says he returned from a trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole.

Jordan Westerberg tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tpTCZm ) that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday and didn't see it, they figured it had been towed.

Street workers gathered at the parking space was a tipoff something was amiss. That's when 25-year-old Westerberg found the vehicle in the gaping hole, about 20 feet deep and 8 to 10 feet across.

It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

No injuries were reported.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mayflies swarm gas station

Mayflies swarm gas station 0:55

Mayflies swarm gas station
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 4:16

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase

View More Video

Nation & World Videos