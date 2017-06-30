Suspect livestreams shootout with Los Angeles police

This image from video provided by KABC-TV shows the scene where a Los Angeles police officer was shot following the pursuit of a homicide suspect ending in El Segundo, Calif., on the border of neighboring Hawthorne, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Officials say the suspect was being pursued by a multi-agency task force but couldn't immediately provide additional details. Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said the officer was wounded in the hip and will recover. The suspect was also shot and wounded. KABC-TV via AP)