Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks during his visit to Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Obama and his family are currently on vacation in the country where he lived for several years as a child.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks during his visit to Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Obama and his family are currently on vacation in the country where he lived for several years as a child. AP Photo)
Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks during his visit to Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Obama and his family are currently on vacation in the country where he lived for several years as a child. AP Photo)

Nation & World

June 29, 2017 10:33 PM

Obama making nostalgic visit to city of his childhood

By NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press
BOGOR, Indonesia

Former President Barack Obama and his family are set to visit his childhood home city of Jakarta at the end of their 10-day vacation to Indonesia, where they went whitewater rafting and visited an ancient Buddhist temple.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will host Obama on Friday at the Bogor Palace in West Java, a grand Dutch colonial building famous for its 200-acre botanical gardens and the herd of spotted deer that roam the grounds.

Obama was incredibly popular in Indonesia during his presidency, and many here saw him as a symbol of hope and religious tolerance because of his years living in the Muslim country. A statue of the kid still remembered as "Barry" by childhood friends was erected outside the elementary school he attended in Jakarta.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses
Mayflies swarm gas station 0:55

Mayflies swarm gas station
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Nation & World Videos