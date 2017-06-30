AP PHOTOS: Two visions seen in one Hong Kong

In this combination of photos, left: Participants stand for China's national anthem at a Hong Kong school meeting highlighting achievements of students who visited the mainland on exchange programs, Tuesday, June 6, 2017; and right: Wreaths mourning soldiers who died during first and second World Wars are placed outside St. John Cathedral in Hong Kong, Monday, June 12, 2017. Chinese nationalism, especially aimed at children in schools, is a recurring and divisive theme in Hong Kong, while at the same time memorials to long-ago wars fought by the city's former ruling power are reminders that some still mourn the past under British colonial rule. Kin Cheung AP Photo