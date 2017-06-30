UN chief joins Cyprus peace talks to help clear logjam

U.N peacekeepers stand guard at a gate after some Greek and Turkish Cypriot supporters of peace entered inside the buffer zone during a protest calling on the rival leaders of the two communities for peace in the island, at Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divides the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Several hundred Greek and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace. Petros Karadjias AP Photo