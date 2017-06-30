UN chief joins Cyprus peace talks to help clear logjam

U.N peacekeepers guard some Greek and Turkish Cypriots supporters of peace who entered inside the buffer zone during a protest to call on the rival leaders of the two communities for peace on the island, at Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divides the Greek and Turkish Cypriot controlled areas, Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Several hundred Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace.
Petros Karadjias
AP Photo
A supporter for peace waves a flag reading in Greek and Turkish "Peace" during a protest with Greek and Turkish Cypriots to call to the rival leaders of the two communities for a peace in the island at Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Several hundred Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace.
Petros Karadjias
AP Photo
People cross the Ledra street crossing point that leads from the north to the south between the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. High-level envoys to a new round of talks aimed at reunifying the country's Greek and Turkish communities after 43 years arrived for the U.N.-sponsored discussions in the Swiss Alps.
Petros Karadjias
AP Photo
UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, left, speaks next to UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, right, during a press conference after a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, left, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, right, pose for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
From left to right, Ozdil Nami, Turkish Cypriot chief negotiator, Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Andreas Mavroyiannis, Greek Cypriot, chief negotiator, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, react as they pose for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
From left to right, Ozdil Nami, Turkish Cypriot chief negotiator, Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, Andreas Mavroyiannis, Greek Cypriot, chief negotiator, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, prepare for a group photo during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
From left to right, Ozdil Nami, Turkish Cypriot chief negotiator, Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, Andreas Mavroyiannis, Greek Cypriot, chief negotiator, UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, react as they pose for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, left, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, center, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, arrive for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, racts next to Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, right, as they pose for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
From left to right, UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, Jonathan Allen, Director of the British National Security at the Foreign Office, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Kotzias, Frans Timmermans, First Vice-President of European Commission, and Elizabeth Spehar, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, pose for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, left, talks with Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Kotzias, right, as they wait for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
From left to right, Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, and Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, prepare for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, left, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, center, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, arrive for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, left, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, right, pose for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, left, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, center, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, arrive for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, left, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, right, pose for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
A woman walks by a wall with barrels and sand bags that block a road to the Turkish Cypriots breakaway north part between the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas in central divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, June 30, 2017. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined high-level talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus amid hopes he can help nudge rival sides toward a breakthrough. Two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana have made no real progress on the core issue of the island's future security that could unlock an overall peace accord.
Petros Karadjias
AP Photo
A man passes with his bicycle by a wall with barrels and sand bags that block a road to the Turkish Cypriots breakaway north part between the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas in central divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, June 30, 2017. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined high-level talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus amid hopes he can help nudge rival sides toward a breakthrough. Two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana have made no real progress on the core issue of the island's future security that could unlock an overall peace accord.
Petros Karadjias
AP Photo
A woman is seen through a battle position, walks near the U.N buffer zone that divides the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas in central divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, June 30, 2017. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined high-level talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus amid hopes he can help nudge rival sides toward a breakthrough. Two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana have made no real progress on the core issue of the island's future security that could unlock an overall peace accord.
Petros Karadjias
AP Photo
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, attends g a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Keystone via AP
Jean-Christophe Bott
