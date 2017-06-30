Yingying Zhang's father Ronggao Zhang, left, and her friend Xiaolin Hou carry the banner as community members join together to walk for Yingying, a Chinese scholar who went missing three weeks ago, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Urbana, Ill. Illinois students and others from the wider community are gathering at the Urbana-Champaign campus to show support for the Chinese scholar who disappeared three weeks ago.
Nation & World

June 30, 2017 8:05 AM

Hundreds gather in support of missing Chinese scholar

The Associated Press
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Illinois to show support for a Chinese scholar who disappeared three weeks ago.

Students and other community members participated in events Thursday night at the Urbana-Champaign campus, including a walk and concert.

Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang was last seen the afternoon of June 9 getting into a black car. The FBI announced this week that the car had been found, but it provided no detail.

Zhang's father, Ronggao Zhang, carried a banner during the walk.

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association as among the events' organizers. Some 5,600 Chinese are enrolled at the University of Illinois. Yingying Zhang had been conducting research in the agricultural sciences.

