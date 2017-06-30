Nation & World

June 30, 2017 3:02 AM

Report: Flammable tower cladding used to save money

The Associated Press
LONDON

A published report says a London local government council chose to use flammable aluminum cladding as a money-saver on the tower bloc where an inferno killed at least 80 people.

A report Friday in the Times cited documents showing that Kensington and Chelsea Council, which owns the building, chose aluminum composite panels for the renovation project rather than a non-combustible zinc alternative. The Times says the decision saved the council some 300,000 pounds ($390,000).

The report comes after the council on Thursday abruptly ended its first meeting since the disaster because reporters were present. The decision came after council leader Nicholas Paget-Brown apologized for the authority's response to the fire.

