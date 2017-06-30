Nation & World

June 30, 2017 6:36 AM

Police: Pregnant woman struck by lightning in Florida

The Associated Press
FORT MYERS, Fla.

A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital after being struck by lightning in Florida.

According to a News-Press report , Fort Myers Police Lt. Jay Rodriguez said the woman was hospitalized after being struck by lightning Thursday afternoon on a street in a gated community.

The woman's name was not released.

Tampa-based National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew McKaughan said there have been three fatal lightning strikes in the U.S. so far this year, including two in Florida.

McKaughan said storms had dropped almost an inch of rain over Lee County by Thursday evening. He said anyone who hears thunder is close enough to a thunderstorm to be struck by lightning.

