Kentucky prison placed on lockdown after workers attacked

FILE- In this Sept. 10, 2007,file photo shows, the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, Ky. Officials say Friday, June 30, 2017, that Kentucky's only maximum security prison is on lockdown after inmates attacked eight workers. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb told media that 16 inmates attacked the workers Thursday afternoon near a canteen line in the yard of the Kentucky State Penitentiary. Daniel R. Patmore, File AP Photo