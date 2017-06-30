FILE- In this Sept. 10, 2007,file photo shows, the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, Ky. Officials say Friday, June 30, 2017, that Kentucky's only maximum security prison is on lockdown after inmates attacked eight workers. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb told media that 16 inmates attacked the workers Thursday afternoon near a canteen line in the yard of the Kentucky State Penitentiary.
Nation & World

June 30, 2017 8:11 AM

Kentucky prison placed on lockdown after workers attacked

The Associated Press
EDDYVILLE, Ky.

Officials say Kentucky's only maximum security prison is on lockdown after inmates attacked eight workers.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb told media that 16 inmates attacked the workers Thursday afternoon near a canteen line in the yard of the Kentucky State Penitentiary. She said Friday that officials are investigating what prompted the attack.

Lamb said the injured workers included officers, sergeants, lieutenants and a captain, and all were treated for non-life threatening injuries. She said none of the inmates required medical attention.

Visitations have been suspended at the prison, which housed 838 inmates on Friday, until further notice.

The prison is located at Eddyville in the western part of the state and houses Kentucky's death row inmates.

