FILE - In this June 18, 2017 file photo, French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen exits a voting booth in Henin Beaumont, Northern France. Le Pen was charged for alleged misuse of EU funds on parliamentary aides, Friday June 30, 2017. Michel Spingler, File AP Photo

Nation & World

June 30, 2017 7:44 AM

French far-right leader charged with alleged EU funds misuse

The Associated Press
PARIS

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been charged with allegedly misusing European Parliament funds relating to the payment of parliamentary aides.

The prosecutor's office said Le Pen was handed preliminary charges on Friday of breach of trust and complicity in breach of trust concerning two of her aides when she served at the European Parliament. She was elected to the French parliament this month so gave up her seat in the European Parliament.

One of the aides in question, Catherine Griset, a top aide at Le Pen's National Front party, was herself charged in February in the case.

  Comments  

