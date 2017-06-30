Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his wife Peng Liyuan, right, attend the grand variety show as part of a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his wife Peng Liyuan, right, attend the grand variety show as part of a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Kin Cheung AP Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his wife Peng Liyuan, right, attend the grand variety show as part of a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Kin Cheung AP Photo

Nation & World

June 30, 2017 5:57 PM

Flags raised marking Hong Kong handover's 20th anniversary

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

The flags of China and Hong Kong were raised Saturday in a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Chinese rule over Hong Kong while just streets away pro-democracy activists clashed with police and counter protesters.

The territory's incoming chief executive Carrie Lam was among the dignitaries present for the outdoor ceremony at a harbor-side convention center. After the Chinese and Hong Kong anthems were played, a squadron of fire boats sailed past, blasting water from their cannons.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will preside over Lam's inauguration before returning to Beijing later Saturday. His three-day visit aimed at stirring Chinese patriotism in the former British colony has prompted a massive police presence.

A little over a kilometer (mile) away, a small group of activists linked to the pro-democracy opposition attempted to march to the convention center carrying a replica coffin symbolizing the death of the former British colony's civil liberties.

They were swiftly stopped by police and Chinese flag-waving counter protesters, with the action ending about an hour later.

Police on Wednesday arrested 26 people after they climbed onto a giant flower sculpture symbolizing Hong Kong's reunification with China. Protesters fear Beijing's ruling Communist Party is increasing its control over the financial center's affairs despite the "one-country, two systems" agreement under which it was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance
Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

View More Video

Nation & World Videos