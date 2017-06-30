Doctor who killed 1 at NYC hospital was 'aggressive'

Police gather outside Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York after a gunman opened fire and then took his own life there on Friday, June 30, 2017. The gunman, identified as Dr. Henry Bello who used to work at the hospital, returned with a rifle hidden under his white lab coat, law enforcement officials said.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A woman is escorted by officers near the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York after a gunman opened fire there on Friday, June 30, 2017. The gunman, identified as Dr. Henry Bello who used to work at the hospital, apparently took his own life after shooting others, authorities said.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
A woman is escorted by officers in plainclothes near the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center after reports of a shooting, Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
In this image taken from video, New York Police Department Emergency Services officers stand by their armored vehicle outside Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York, after a gunman opened fire there on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Joseph Frederick
AP Photo
In this image taken from video, emergency personnel converge on Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York, after a gunman opened fire there on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Joseph Frederick
AP Photo
In this image taken from video, emergency personnel converge on Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York, after a gunman opened fire there on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Joseph Frederick
AP Photo
In this image taken from video provided by WNYW, police and other emergency personnel respond to Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York after a gunman opened fire there on Friday, June 30, 2017.
WNYW via AP)
NYPD Spokesperson Mike Debonis before a press conference at the scene of shooting killing one and wounding six others at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York.
Michael Noble
AP Photo
Police vehicles converge on Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York after a gunman opened fire there on Friday, June 30, 2017. The gunman, identified as Dr. Henry Bello who used to work at the hospital, apparently took his own life after shooting others, authorities said.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Those still inside the building peek out the windows after a shooting killing one and wounding six others at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York.
Michael Noble
AP Photo
In this image taken from video provided by WNBC 4 New York, emergency personnel converge on Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York, after a gunman opened fire there on Friday, June 30, 2017.
NBC 4 New York via AP)
In this image taken from video provided by WNBC 4 New York, emergency personnel converge on Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York, after a gunman opened fire there on Friday, June 30, 2017.
NBC 4 New York via AP)
Those still inside the building peek out the windows look out after a shooting killing one and wounding six others at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York.
Michael Noble
AP Photo
Police officers with the Forensics Unit leave Bronx Lebanon Hospital after a gunman opened fire and then took his own life there, Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York. The gunman, identified as Dr. Henry Bello who used to work at the hospital, returned with a rifle hidden under his white lab coat, law enforcement officials said.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, center, talks during a news conference outside of the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center after reports of a shooting, Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
A New York Police officer stands guard on the roof of a building across the street from the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center after reports of a shooting, Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Onlookers take photos outside Bronx Lebanon Hospital where a gunman opened fire and then took his own life there, Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York. The gunman, identified as Dr. Henry Bello who used to work at the hospital, returned with a rifle hidden under his white lab coat, law enforcement officials said.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
