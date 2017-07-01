Nation & World

July 01, 2017 12:42 AM

Kashmir rebel designated as terrorist by US vows to fight on

The Associated Press
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan

A prominent Kashmir rebel leader recently blacklisted as a terrorist by the United States has vowed to continue his armed struggle against Indian forces in the disputed Himalayan region.

At a news conference Saturday in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir, Syed Salahuddin asked the U.N. to implement its resolutions and give Kashmir's people the right to vote on independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The United States declared Salahuddin, who heads the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, a "global terrorist" on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington last month.

India accuses Pakistan of backing Kashmir insurgents, charges denied by Islamabad.

Kashmir is divided into Indian and Pakistani-controlled zones. The two nuclear-armed South Asian rivals each claim the territory in its entirety.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance
Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

View More Video

Nation & World Videos