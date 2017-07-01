Nation & World

July 01, 2017 4:13 AM

Romania: Police detain 21 Iraqi migrants near Hungary border

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romanian border police have detained 21 Iraqi migrants hiding in a corn field near the Hungarian border who say they were trying to reach the visa-free Schengen travel zone.

Police say officers discovered the group walking through the field near the village of Pilu in western Romania on Friday evening, stopped them and took them for questioning.

The group was made up of 12 men, three women and six children, the youngest 2 years old. The statement says some of the people detained had already requested asylum in Romania.

Police say the migrants reported that they were trying to reach the Schengen zone. Hungary is a member, while Romania isn't.

