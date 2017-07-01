Mexico: 19 killed in clashes near beach city of Mazatlan

In this early Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, investigators mark the spot where spent bullet casings fell next to a body lying on a road in the town of Navolato, Sinaloa state, Mexico. 59 AK type and AR-15 casings were found in the area. Early Saturday July 1st, Mexican authorities said that at least 19 people died in clashes between armed men and security forces in the town of Villa Union, about 15 miles

24 kilometers) southeast of the beach resort of Mazatlan, in the gang-plagued northwestern state of Sinaloa, where violence has spiked dramatically following the capture and extradition of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.