FILE - the Jan. 21, 2014 file photo shows the prison in Regensburg, southern Germany, which will be evacuated after a WWII bomb was found nearby,
FILE - the Jan. 21, 2014 file photo shows the prison in Regensburg, southern Germany, which will be evacuated after a WWII bomb was found nearby, dpa via AP Armin Weigel
FILE - the Jan. 21, 2014 file photo shows the prison in Regensburg, southern Germany, which will be evacuated after a WWII bomb was found nearby, dpa via AP Armin Weigel

Nation & World

July 01, 2017 6:21 AM

German prison evacuated after unexploded WWII bomb found

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Authorities in the southeastern German city of Regensburg have evacuated a prison after discovering an unexploded bomb from World War II.

More than 100 prisoners were taken to an undisclosed location on Saturday.

Some 1,500 residents living in nearby houses were also ordered to leave their homes so specialists could begin defusing the 225-kilogram (496-pound) aerial bomb, which was found within meters (yards) of the prison during a construction project Wednesday.

Unexploded bombs are regularly discovered in Germany even 72 years after the end of WWII.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Nation & World Videos