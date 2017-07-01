Nation & World

Syria government airstrikes spill over into Jordan

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

Syrian activists and Jordan's military say missiles have fallen inside Jordan amid intense fighting between Syrian forces and rebels near the border.

The border crossing between Jordan and Syria is controlled by Syrian opposition fighters. In recent weeks, the Syrian government has intensified its campaign against the opposition in the area, with reports of daily fighting in Daraa province, and along the Jordanian border.

On Saturday, Jordan's military said three missiles fell inside its territories during Syrian government airstrikes against Syrian opposition near the border, causing a small fire. The Facebook page of the local Jordanian municipality said one Jordanian doctor was slightly injured.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the airstrikes, saying they were accompanied by Syrian government shelling of the area.

