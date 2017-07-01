Nation & World

Hundreds of thousands rally for LGTBI rights in Madrid

The Associated Press
MADRID

Hundreds of thousands of people are marching in a global gay pride demonstration in Madrid under tight security measures.

The rally Saturday calling for LGTBI rights to be extended across the world features a parade of 52 floats that will take the festivities through the city and into the night.

The march in the Spanish capital is the highlight of the 10-day World Pride 2017 festival, which concludes on Sunday.

While Spanish police said they had no indications of any planned attacks by extremist groups that have hit several European cities, authorities have reduced the traffic flow in Madrid banned heavy trucks and deployed 3,500 police in the city center.

