July 01, 2017 12:24 PM

Congressional shooter's widow wants attention to end

The Associated Press
BELLEVILLE, Ill.

The widow of a gunman who wounded a congressman and four others in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice says she often wonders if she could have done more to prevent her husband's attack.

Suzanne Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Illinois, told The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2syIe9l ) she feels guilty that she didn't do more to help her husband, James Thomas Hodgkinson, as he grew increasingly angry over politics.

James Hodgkinson fired on Republicans practicing for a charity baseball game June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia. He was shot to death by U.S. Capitol police.

Suzanne Hodgkinson says her husband's remains will be cremated and there will be no ceremony.

Then, she hopes, the attention directed at her family in the aftermath of the shooting will end.

