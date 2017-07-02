Nation & World

July 02, 2017 4:45 AM

Fire races through Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon, 1 dead

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

A fire has broken out in a Syrian refugee settlement in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, killing at least one person and sending large plumes of black smoke into the sky.

The state-run National News Agency says the fire broke out midday Sunday near Qab Elias town. George Ketteneh of Lebanon's Red Cross says initial reports indicate more than 100 tents were burned and one person died.

Ahmed Salloum, of the emergency services in Qab Elias, says the fire turned the tent camp into "ashes," with only the bathrooms at the edge of the settlement left standing. The explosion of gas canisters could be heard from a distance.

Lebanon is home to over 1 million registered Syrian refugees, who reside largely in settlements in Lebanon's Bekaa, near the border.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Nation & World Videos