This undated photo released by the Brazilian Federal Police shows a man police identify as Luiz Carlos da Rocha in an unknown location in Brazil. Brazilian police say they captured Rocha, a major drug lord known as “White Head,” who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades, on Saturday, July 1, 2017 in the state of Mato Grosso. Brazilian Federal Police via AP)

Nation & World

July 02, 2017 12:29 PM

Brazil captures drug lord who used surgery to hide

The Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazilian police say they have captured a major drug lord known as "White Head" who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades.

Police say Luiz Carlos da Rocha was arrested Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso. He's been sentenced by Brazilian courts to more than 50 years in prison for international drug trafficking and money laundering.

Police say Rocha's cartel produced cocaine in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia and exported it to Europe and the United States via Brazil and Paraguay. In Brazil alone, police estimate Rocha brought in 5 tones of cocaine per month.

Police also seized about $10 million worth of the drug lord's assets, including planes, properties and luxury cars.

