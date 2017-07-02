Nation & World

July 02, 2017 7:50 AM

UK to refrain from charges on Grenfell Tower sublets

The Associated Press
LONDON

British authorities say they won't prosecute anyone who unlawfully sublet apartments in the west London tower block before it was devastated by fire.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid's announcement says the prosecution guidance applies to anyone who comes forward with information about people in Grenfell Tower on June 14, when a fast-moving fire killed at least 80 people.

Authorities are still trying to determine who was in the structure on the night of the blaze. With anecdotal evidence suggesting some apartments were illegally sublet, authorities fear people might be afraid to come forward to offer valuable information that could identify the missing.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright said Sunday that he hopes the statement offers "much needed clarity to residents and the local community, and encourages anyone with information to come forward."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Nation & World Videos