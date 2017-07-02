New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve have a conversation during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Houston. Both players have been elected to start in the All-Star Game in Miami on July 12, 2017.
Nation & World

July 02, 2017 5:04 PM

Judge, Correa, Arenado among 12 1st-time All-Star starters

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado were among 12 first-time starters elected Sunday for the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11, the most since voting was returned to fans in 1970.

Just one player was picked from the World Series champion Cubs: reliever Wade Davis, who wasn't even with Chicago when it ended a 108-year title drought last fall. The Cubs had seven All-Stars last season.

Two of the first-time starters are from the Houston Astros, who have the best record in the major leagues: shortstop Correa and outfielder George Springer. Second baseman Jose Altuve was elected to his third start.

Houston pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. were picked, as well, giving the Astros five All-Stars, tied for the most with the New York Yankees, Cleveland and Washington. Keuchel is hurt and won't pitch.

