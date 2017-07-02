AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this July 1, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, administers the oath to Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong. Xi warned Saturday that any activities in Hong Kong seen as threatening China's sovereignty and stability would be "absolutely impermissible," employing some of his harshest language yet against burgeoning separatist sentiment in the territory in a speech marking 20 years since the city became a semi-autonomous Chinese region after its handover from Britain.
Kin Cheung, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, July 1, 2017, file photo, a protester raises a poster with Chinese President Xi Jinping's portrait as thousands march during a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong. Thousands joined the annual protest march in Hong Kong, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his visit to the city by warning against challenges to Beijing's sovereignty. The Chinese words read "Down with Xi Jinping, Down with Communist Party."
Vincent Yu, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, July 1, 2017, file photo, pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, center right, and other activists carry a replica of a casket with the words "Respect for the dead" as they try to march to the venue where official ceremonies are being held to mark the 20th anniversary of Chinese rule over Hong Kong in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day visit aimed at stirring Chinese patriotism in the former British colony people has promoted a massive police presence.
Ng Han Guan, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, July 1, 2017, file photo, protesters carry a large image of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo as they march during a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Thousands joined the annual protest march in Hong Kong, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his visit to the city by warning against challenges to Beijing's sovereignty.
Vincent Yu, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte checks the scope of a Chinese-made CS/LR4A sniper rifle during the presentation of thousands of rifles and ammunition by China to the Philippines at Clark Airbase in northern Philippines. According to a government statement the firearms form "part of the military aid package by China in relation with the emerging threat of terrorism and piracy in southern Philippines."
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Achmad Ibrahim, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, North Korean Taekwondo demonstration team members perform at Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters, in Seoul, South Korea. A North Korean International Taekwondo Federation or ITF Taekwondo demonstration team arrived in South Korea on Friday for performances at the World Taekwondo Championships, which held from June 24 to June 30.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017, file photo, a Thai street food vendor waits for customers at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok city officials are trying to ban food vendors whose carts sell everything from Thailand's signature noodles to spicy tom yum goong soup which have become institutions on the capital's hot and humid sidewalks.
Sakchai Lalit, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, a stray cat drinks water near a row of small statues of "jizo," the guardian deity of children, at Ikebukuro Suitengu shrine in Tokyo.
Shizuo Kambayashi, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, people get drenched as pigeons fly during a monsoon season high tide at the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India. Monsoon season in India begins in June and ends in October.
Rajanish Kakade, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, June 26, 2017, file photo, commuters make their way through a mist covered Hagley Park in central Christchurch, New Zealand. Residents of New Zealand's South Island woke to temperatures as low as minus four degrees celsius
28 degrees fahrenheit) for the start to their working week.
