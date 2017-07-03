Nation & World

July 03, 2017 12:01 AM

Singapore PM says in Parliament his family feud is baseless

The Associated Press
SINGAPORE

Singapore's prime minister has addressed his escalating family feud in a speech in Parliament, saying his siblings' accusations that he had misused government power were "entirely baseless."

But Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday he would not sue his siblings.

The family dispute has been a rare political dustup in the Asian city-state led by Lee and his father since its independence in 1965. Public accusations against Singaporean leaders are extremely rare and both Lee and his father have won defamation lawsuits against their political opponents.

Business executive Lee Hsien Yang and Dr. Lee Wei Ling, a well-known neurosurgeon, have accused their brother of using the "organs of the state" against them to preserve a house belonging to their father, Singapore founder Lee Kuan Yew.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Nation & World Videos