Poland wants Trump's vow of protection from Russian activity

In this photo taken on Saturday, July 1, 2017, a woman stops to read a poster advertising U.S. President Donald Trump's speech, that reads "Donald Trump. First Public Appearance in Europe", in Warsaw, Poland. President Donald Trump is breaking tradition by visiting Poland, an ex-communist country in central Europe, before making a presidential visit to longtime allies Britain, France and Germany. The White House has stressed Poland’s importance as a loyal NATO ally and its potential as an energy partner as reasons for the visit, which he will make Thursday, July 6.
Alik Keplicz
AP Photo
Alik Keplicz
AP Photo
The monument to the heroes of the 1944 Warsaw Rising against the occupying Nazi Germans in Krasinski Square in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, July 2, 2017. The square will be the site of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump who will visit Warsaw July 6 to attend a regional economic summit.
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Alik Keplicz
AP Photo
Workers build a podium that President Donald Trump will speak from during a brief visit to Poland this week in Krasinski Square in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, July 3, 2017. Trump will be in Warsaw before traveling to Germany for a G20 summit of top world leaders.
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Alik Keplicz
AP Photo
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
