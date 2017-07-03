A man takes a shower at a beach of Alimos suburb in Athens, on Saturday, July 1, 2017. A summer heatwave has hit Greece, with temperatures reaching a high of 43 degrees Celsius
A man takes a shower at a beach of Alimos suburb in Athens, on Saturday, July 1, 2017. A summer heatwave has hit Greece, with temperatures reaching a high of 43 degrees Celsius 111 Fahrenheit) in Athens, and is expected to last over the weekend.
Nation & World

July 03, 2017 6:29 AM

Cyprus' record heat wave claims lives of 2 people

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

Officials say a record heat wave on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus has claimed the lives of two women.

Health officials said Monday both women, 75 and 60, died from heatstroke but had been suffering from serious health problems.

Cyprus' Meteorological Service said weekend temperatures across the island were the highest on record for the month of July in 30 years except in the capital Nicosia where a scorching 44.6 degrees Celsius (112.3 Fahrenheit) was a degree less than the 2010 record.

According to the country's meteorological service, high temperatures will start receding from Wednesday.

Greece finally got some cooler weather after temperatures struck 44 degrees Celsius over the weekend. The country's fire service remained on alert with the risk of forest fires high across most of the country.

