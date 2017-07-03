Nation & World

July 03, 2017 7:40 PM

Polygraph confirms dad's story about Hawaii son's remains

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

A polygraph has confirmed that the father of a Hawaii boy who went missing 20 years ago is telling the truth about where he dumped his son's remains.

Prosecutors said Monday that Peter Kema took the test after authorities were unable to find remains of the child known as "Peter Boy."

Prosecutors believe Peter Boy was abused and died of septic shock from not getting medical care for an arm injury.

Kema pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to reveal where Peter Boy's remains are in exchange for 20 years in prison.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rick Damerville says the search for remains was unsuccessful because of water and the passage of time. He says the location in the rural Puna district is where the Kemas often went fishing.

