Newborn latest victim of Rio de Janeiro's surging violence

In this photo released by Klebsom Cosme, Claudineia dos Santos Melo takes a selfie in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Claudineia dos Santos Melo was 35 weeks into her pregnancy when she was caught in a crossfire in the Duque de Caxias slum, of the metropolitan Rio de Janeiro area. According to doctors, a bullet entered the side of her hip perforating her uterus and critically injuring the baby inside her womb. Doctors performed a c-section to deliver baby Arthur and said that he was on life support with serious injuries to his lungs and spine. Klebsom Cosme AP Photo