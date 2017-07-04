Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greets China's President Xi Jinping prior to their dinner in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 3, 2017. Chinese President has arrived in Russia for talks focusing on expanding cooperation with Moscow just as tensions between U.S. and China have flared up.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greets China's President Xi Jinping prior to their dinner in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 3, 2017. Chinese President has arrived in Russia for talks focusing on expanding cooperation with Moscow just as tensions between U.S. and China have flared up. Pool Photo via AP Sergei Chirikov
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greets China's President Xi Jinping prior to their dinner in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 3, 2017. Chinese President has arrived in Russia for talks focusing on expanding cooperation with Moscow just as tensions between U.S. and China have flared up. Pool Photo via AP Sergei Chirikov

Nation & World

July 04, 2017 2:46 AM

China's Xi in Russia for talks with Putin

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Chinese President Xi Jinping is meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin for talks on boosting ties between the two allies.

Xi's visit comes amid a flare-up of tensions in U.S.-China ties and an anxiety caused by North Korea's missile launch. The missile flew higher and farther than those previously tested.

Welcoming Xi Tuesday, Putin said they would focus on economic and international issues.

Before arriving in Moscow Monday, Xi warned President Donald Trump that "some negative factors" are hurting U.S.-China relations, as tensions soared over a U.S. destroyer sailing within the territorial seas limit of a Chinese-claimed island in the South China Sea.

Trump, Putin and Xi will attend the Group of 20 summit in Germany later this week. Putin and Trump are to hold their first meeting there.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos