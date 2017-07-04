Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan smiles during a news conference at the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Ministry with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Al Nahyan met with Gabriel and talked to journalists about the ongoing diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar.
Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan smiles during a news conference at the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Ministry with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Al Nahyan met with Gabriel and talked to journalists about the ongoing diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar. Jon Gambrell AP Photo
Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan smiles during a news conference at the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Ministry with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Al Nahyan met with Gabriel and talked to journalists about the ongoing diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar. Jon Gambrell AP Photo

Nation & World

July 04, 2017 3:05 AM

UAE foreign minister: No word on Qatari response to demands

The Associated Press
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat says his country has yet to receive details on a response by Qatar to demands made by the Gulf federation and three of its allies.

Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told reporters in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday that it would be premature to discuss further steps that could be taken against Qatar in its dispute with the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain.

The four countries early last month cut diplomatic ties to Qatar in large part over their allegations that it supports extremist groups. Qatar denies backing extremists.

They later issued a 13-point list of demands to Qatar to end the standoff. Qatar submitted a written response to mediator Kuwait on Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos