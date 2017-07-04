Nation & World

July 04, 2017 4:29 AM

London prisoner's accidental release sparks police search

The Associated Press
LONDON

Police in London are looking for an "extremely dangerous" prisoner who was accidentally released months into a nine-year sentence.

A clerical error led to the early release of 25-year-old Ralston Dodd, who was jailed in November after repeatedly stabbing a man following an argument in north London. Dodd fled the Sept. 18 attack, leaving his victim struggling to survive and sending police on an extensive manhunt.

His victim, who made a full recovery despite serious wounds, reportedly saw Dodd in a car following the release.

The Ministry of Justice on Tuesday called such cases extremely rare and said "we are urgently investigating so we learn the lessons to prevent it happening again."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos