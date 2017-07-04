Nation & World

July 04, 2017 6:27 AM

AU sends delegation to Eritrea amid Djibouti border tensions

The Associated Press
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

The African Union says it will send a delegation to Eritrea as tensions grow between that country and neighboring Djibouti after the abrupt withdrawal of Qatar peacekeeping troops from a disputed border area.

AU chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday called for calm and said he already sent a delegation to Djibouti, which has accused Eritrean troops of quickly occupying the disputed Dumeira mountain area.

Qatar mediated a territorial dispute between Djibouti and Eritrea and its peacekeepers were deployed after a 2010 cease-fire deal, but the Gulf nation is now caught up in its own diplomatic clash with other Arab countries.

Qatar pulled its 450 peacekeepers following Eritrea's decision to align itself with the Saudi-led boycott against Doha. Eritrea has said it was not informed why Qatar made the decision.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos