Triple-A baseball player attacked in Utah robbery attempt

FILE - This is a 2017 file photo of Logan Taylor of the New York Mets. Taylor, a reliever with minor league baseball team the Las Vegas 51s, was attacked by a homeless man in an attempted robbery in Utah, forcing the team to place him on the disabled list. Taylor was hit in the head with a tire iron after the man approached him and demanded his wallet while he was walking down a street in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 1, 2017. David J. Phillip,File AP Photo