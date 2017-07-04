Nation & World

July 04, 2017 1:53 PM

Officials: Off-duty officer kills man who's stabbing a woman

The Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Ga.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an off-duty police officer has shot and killed a man who was stabbing a woman.

Authorities tell Florida news outlets that Brunswick Officer Aldrid Spaulding III was in the area Monday evening, and someone alerted him to a domestic dispute outside an apartment.

The bureau says David Leon Bell was stabbing the woman when Spaulding arrived and the officer shot him.

Brunswick police said Tuesday that Bell had died at a hospital. The woman was reported in stable condition.

Spaulding is on administrative leave during the bureau's investigation, which is standard procedure.

Brunswick is about 60 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida

