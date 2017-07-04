Nation & World

July 04, 2017 1:51 PM

County leaders blame Kenya military for 5 in shallow graves

The Associated Press
MANDERA, Kenya

Leaders from the Kenyan county of Mandera have accused the military of executing five missing people whose bodies were found in a shallow grave.

Mandera Deputy governor Omar Maalim, speaking Tuesday at the burial of the five people whose bodies were found Monday, said state agencies are responsible for the deaths in a crackdown on extremism.

Maalim says there is a high rate of mysterious murders in Mandera and alleges the victims had been held in police stations.

Kenyan security forces long been accused of killing suspected extremists because they are unable to investigate them and get them successfully prosecuted. The Independent Police Oversight Authority says that 60 percent of criminal cases go unresolved.

Al Shabab militants have carried out attacks in Kenya as revenge for the presence of Kenyan troops in Somalia.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos