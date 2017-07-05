In this image taken from video, passengers stand on the tarmac after being evacuated at Manchester Airport, England, Wednesday July 5, 2017. Manchester Airport says a terminal has been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious bag.
In this image taken from video, passengers stand on the tarmac after being evacuated at Manchester Airport, England, Wednesday July 5, 2017. Manchester Airport says a terminal has been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious bag. AP Photo)
In this image taken from video, passengers stand on the tarmac after being evacuated at Manchester Airport, England, Wednesday July 5, 2017. Manchester Airport says a terminal has been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious bag. AP Photo)

Nation & World

July 05, 2017 5:06 AM

Manchester Airport reopens after evacuation over suspect bag

The Associated Press
LONDON

One of three terminals at Britain's Manchester Airport was evacuated for several hours on Wednesday while authorities investigated a suspicious bag.

The airport said routine baggage screening had revealed "a bag which appeared to contain a suspicious item."

Hundreds of passengers were ushered out of Terminal 3 as a bomb disposal team was called in to investigate.

The Greater Manchester Police force said bomb disposal officers conducted a series of controlled explosions on the bag. The force said "the package is not believed to be a viable device," and the incident was not terrorism-related.

The two other terminals at the northwest England airport remained open, and airplanes continued to take off and land after the evacuation.

The airport said passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should contact their airline.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos