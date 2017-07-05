Savannah shootings lead to car chase and crash that kills 3

Police in Savannah say three people were killed when their vehicle crashed as it was being pursued by officers after a series of shootings.
Savannah police said in a statement early Wednesday that at least three people were shot in the City Market area downtown overnight. A pursuit of the vehicle carrying a suspect in those shootings led to the deadly crash.
Jeffery Wilson tells WTOC-TV that he saw a white SUV, with its headlines off, swerving down a street as it was being chased by police. Wilson said a man pushed some female out of the way, and the SUV crashed into a pole.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says it was questioning people of interest Wednesday morning.
Few other details were available Wednesday morning.
