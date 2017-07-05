Nation & World

July 05, 2017 4:54 AM

Savannah shootings lead to car chase and crash that kills 3

The Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga.

Police in Savannah say three people were killed when their vehicle crashed as it was being pursued by officers after a series of shootings.

Savannah police said in a statement early Wednesday that at least three people were shot in the City Market area downtown overnight. A pursuit of the vehicle carrying a suspect in those shootings led to the deadly crash.

Jeffery Wilson tells WTOC-TV that he saw a white SUV, with its headlines off, swerving down a street as it was being chased by police. Wilson said a man pushed some female out of the way, and the SUV crashed into a pole.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says it was questioning people of interest Wednesday morning.

Few other details were available Wednesday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos