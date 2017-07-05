Workers inspect a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Miyoshi, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Heavy rain following the recent typhoon has left a man found dead and flooded many houses in southwestern Japan.
July 05, 2017 6:47 AM

Heavy rain causes flooding in southwestern Japan; 1 dead

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Heavy rain following a recent typhoon left a 93-year-old man dead and flooded many houses in southwestern Japan, forcing thousands of people to flee, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said the man's body was found washed up on Wednesday. They believe he was swept away in flooding in Asakita in Hiroshima prefecture.

Heavy rain continued in southern Japan late Wednesday, causing more flooding and threatening to trigger landslides in Fukuoka and Oita prefectures.

Television footage showed muddy water in a swollen river in Fukuoka that was close to overflowing. Some rivers had already overflowed in nearby Oita, Ryutaro Fukui, a crisis management official in the city of Hita, told public broadcaster NHK.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said Fukuoka and Oita were experiencing unprecedented amounts of rain that would continue through Thursday morning.

Hundreds of thousands of people were instructed to evacuate in the prefectures.

Typhoon Nanmadol swept across Japan earlier this week, dumping heavy rains and flooding parts of the country.

